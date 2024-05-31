Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing in the German city of Mannheim

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an assailant with a knife has attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said that they couldn’t immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries, or specify exactly how many people were hurt. The victims included a police officer. Police said there was no longer any danger to the public.

