Rare drone video shows scale of destruction in embattled northeast front line town

VOVCHANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained rare drone footage of the destroyed ruins of the embattled town of Vovchansk in northeastern Ukraine. The drone footage captures the scene in Vovchansk from sunrise on May 28 through to the following morning. The images in Vovchansk are a haunting repetition of other towns and cities incinerated by Russian forces in their quest to capture the nearby Ukrainian region known as the Donbas. The cities of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region were similarly destroyed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.