UK’s first Black female lawmaker ‘free’ to stand for Labour at election after row over her future

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s first Black female member of parliament will be allowed to stand for the Labour Party in the upcoming general election, leader Keir Starmer says, following a fractious few days over her political future. Starmer told reporters Friday that Diane Abbott, who has been a Labour lawmaker since 1987, is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the election on July 4. Over the past few days, Starmer’s attempt to get his party’s message across on a range of issues, including the economy and health, have been overshadowed by questions over Abbott.

