Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi concedes defeat in surprise primary upset by Jenniffer González

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico congressional representative Jenniffer González has defeated Gov. Pedro Pierluisi in a surprise upset during a primary election held by their pro-statehood party. The two ran on the same ticket four years ago under the New Progressive Party, but González, a Republican, announced her plan to challenge Pierluisi, a Democrat, in early December. Public jabs between the two have since turned acrimonious. Zaragoza conceded defeat after obtaining 38% of the votes compared with Zaragoza’s 62%, even though only a little more than 60% of the votes had been counted Sunday. All candidates face disgruntled voters on an island still struggling with chronic power outages and awaiting completion of reconstruction projects following Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

