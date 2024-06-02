Ruling populists declare victory in Serbia local vote despite opposition claims of irregularities

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s governing populists have declared victory at tense municipal elections in dozens of cities and towns throughout the Balkan country, including a rerun vote in the capital, Belgrade, as opposition are claiming major irregularities. The victory claim is likely to be confirmed by the state electoral commission and will cement the governing right-wing party’s hold on power in the country that is a candidate nation for European Union membership. Official results are expected Monday. Opposition officials say Sunday’s vote was marred by major irregularities which the ruling party denies.

