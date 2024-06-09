South Korea resumes broadcasting anti-North Korea propaganda at border in response to trash balloons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has resumed anti-North Korean propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts in border areas in retaliation for the North sending over 1,000 balloons filled with trash and manure over the last couple of weeks. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responded by warning that the South created a “prelude to a very dangerous situation.” She said South Korea would witness an unspecified “new response” from the North if it continues with the broadcasts and fails to stop civilian leafleting campaigns. South Korea’s defense minister met with top military commanders and called for thorough preparation against the possibility that the North responded with direct military action.

