Judge denies bid to dismiss certain counts in Trump classified documents indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump and two of his associates has denied a request to dismiss some of the charges in the indictment. The defendants had sought to throw out more than a half-dozen of the 41 counts in the indictment, which accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and of conspiring with valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager to conceal the sensitive files from the government. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in her order that even if there are confusing aspects of the indictment, it did not yet warrant dismissal of the charges.

