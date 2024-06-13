Trump offers CEOs a cut to corporate taxes. Biden’s team touts his support for global alliances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has told an influential group of CEOs that he would further cut the 21% corporate tax rate to 20%. But President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Jeffrey Zients separately told them that the Democratic incumbent’s emphasis on global alliances would help their businesses. Both Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, and Zients met behind closed doors Thursday with the Business Roundtable in Washington. Zients stepped in for Biden during the president’s meetings with Group of Seven leaders in Italy. Neither side commented publicly on what was said in the meeting, which comes as Biden and Trump head toward a 2020 rematch with sharply different views on taxes and the economy.

By JOSH BOAK and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

