What we know about the lawsuit filed by the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Attorneys for the two remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre say they will petition the Oklahoma Supreme Court for a rehearing in their reparations case. In an 8-1 decision on Wednesday, the state’s highest court upheld the decision of a district court judge last year to dismiss the case. The court wrote in its opinion that the plaintiff’s grievances about the destruction of the Greenwood district by a white mob that resulted in the deaths of as many as 300 people were legitimate. But the court also determined those grievances did not fall within the scope of the state’s public nuisance statute.

