A commercial structure fire has erupted at the 46100 block of Dillon Road in Coachella.

Firefighters responded to a single-story car wash structure with heavy smoke blowing from the roof. Fire resources will remain on-site for the time being working to contain the flames, Cal Fire confirmed.

Dillon Road is closed south of the I-10 and north of Highway 86.

Photo credit: KESQ

