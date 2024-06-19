Firebirds give back to 14-year-old fan battling Leukemia

David Stan, a local boy who's battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, still continues to fight.

"There's no words to express our gratitude," Sergeant Emil Stan said. "A few months back, we didn't think this was going to happen, so luckily he was able to have the bone marrow transplant and we were able to find a donor or the hospital was able to find a donor. So, he had the transplant on April 27th at the Loma Linda Children's Hospital, and thank God he's doing really well so far."

As David pushes forward to get better, the Stan family received a special surprise from the Firebirds.

"It was amazing to see the Firebirds get together and get that jerseys signed by everyone on the team, and we appreciate it," Sergeant Stan said. "We appreciate them coming out. This is actually David's first time getting out of the house since the transplant, aside from his hospital visits."

David's fight has not only inspired the firebirds off the ice, but on the ice in their quest for a championship.

"It was a team decision, organizational decision, and it's just the least we could do," Firebirds forward John Hayden said. "Like I said, it's incredible to see David's perseverance and we're all pulling for him and let them know that."

In addition to the jersey, the firebirds also gave the Stan family tickets to the game four of the Calder Cup Finals to show the same support the family gives to them.