Oilers fever overtakes Edmonton as fans dream of a Stanley Cup comeback against Florida

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch got his up-close look at how crazed the city is about his team’s playoff run when a mix-up with his keys caused him to walk home through the crowd after clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Final. That fever has only grown after falling behind 3-0 to the Florida Panthers and winning consecutive games to force a Game 6 Friday night back in Edmonton. Oilers fans have put up ‘BELIEVE’ signs in windows downtown and embraced the long odds of their team coming all the way back to win it all.

