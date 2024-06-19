The Living Desert welcomes two new northern bald ibis chicks

The Living Desert Zoo is currently celebrating two new additions to one of the world's most endangered bird species!

Born to Bastet (mom) and Ra (dad), two waldrapp ibis chicks recently hatched at The Living Desert.

Also known as the Northern bald ibis, as adults, these raven-sized birds have iridescent black plumage, a long, downward-curving red bill, and long legs. Their bald heads are covered with wrinkled pink skin and they have a shaggy ruff of black feathers around their neck, which is raised during courtship displays. The waldrapp ibis is found in the coastal areas of Morocco and other select areas of the Middle East.

These birds are particularly significant because there are only a few hundred remaining in the wild.

These hatchlings were part of the Northern Bald Ibis Species Survival Plan. This is a strategic and scientific program, managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is designed to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse, and demographically stable population for the long-term future.

Did you know?