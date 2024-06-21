US tourist killed in Zambia elephant attack, the second this year

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zambian officials say a U.S. tourist has been killed by an elephant in the city of Livingstone, the second such attack in the country this year. Local authorities said that 64-year-old Juliana Gle Tourneau was killed on Wednesday when an elephant that was part of a herd the tourists were watching attacked their vehicle, threw Tourneau out and trampled her. It is the second such attack this year after another American tourist was killed in March this year during a game drive in a Zambian national park when an elephant charged a truck, flipped it over, killed the tourist and injured five others.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.