SEATTLE (AP) — Photographer Lindsey Wasson is in her second year covering baseball — and other events in the Pacific Northwest — for The Associated Press. Here is what she had to say about making this Extraordinary Photo.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.