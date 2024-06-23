Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia after bombing of Kharkiv leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say more than 30 drones were shot down over the country’s western regions overnight, just hours after a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv killed three people and left dozens in hospitals. One of the four aerial bombs hit a five-story residential building on Saturday afternoon. Thd regional governor said 41 people were still being treated for injuries. In a video address following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s partners to bolster its air defenses. In Russia, the Defense Ministry said air defense forces shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over the country’s western regions. No casualties or damage were reported.

