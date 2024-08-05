Gated community residential structure fire in Palm Desert extinguished

At 12:10 p.m., Cal Fire reported a large residential structure fire burning in a gated community in Palm Desert off Highway 74.

Cal Fire tweeted that it was located on the 900 block of Crescent Falls in Palm Desert. Multiple fire crews and additional fire resources were requested.

The fire was contained by 1:13 p.m. with no injuries reported, Cal Fire confirmed. Fire crews will remain on-site to collect salvage and overhaul for the next two hours or so.