Cathedral City welcomes community input through FlashVote survey platform

This week, selected Cathedral City residents may receive text messages from FlashVote, a public survey service research platform.

The city is working with FlashVote to "engage the community and gather valuable input from residents to inform our decisions" from Aug. 5 through Aug. 9.

Residents are encouraged to sign up if they receive any text messages from FlashVote.

If you're interested in signing up now, click this link or call 775-235-2240 to participate by phone or text only.