Skip to Content
News

Michael’s House to distribute Naloxone to unhoused individuals

MGN
By
Published 1:02 PM

Michael's House, a provider of addiction treatment and recovery services, has announced a new initiative to distribute Naloxone to unhoused individuals in the community.

Naloxone can reverse opioid overdoses; it's considered a life-saving medication. By distributing it, Michael's House aims to reduce overdose fatalities and offer a lifeline to some of the more vulnerable people.

The organization will also provide training on how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and manage the medication effectively. Michael's House will also offer resources and referrals for addiction treatment and other supportive services.

As part of this initiative, Michael's House emphasizes the importance of recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose, which can include:

  • Unresponsiveness or inability to wake up
  • Slow or irregular breathing, or no breathing at all
  • Slow or erratic pulse, or no pulse
  • Limp body
  • Vomiting or gurgling noises
  • Pale, clammy skin
  • Bluish or purplish lips and fingernails
  • Pinpoint pupils

The Naloxone distribution event will be on Thursday, Aug. 29 during Palm Springs Village Fest at the Welwood Murry Library, starting at 7 p.m. while supplies last.

For more information about the Naloxone distribution event, contact Andrew Albritton, Michael’s House Alumni Coordinator, at 760-408-3621.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content