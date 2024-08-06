Michael’s House to distribute Naloxone to unhoused individuals

Michael's House, a provider of addiction treatment and recovery services, has announced a new initiative to distribute Naloxone to unhoused individuals in the community.

Naloxone can reverse opioid overdoses; it's considered a life-saving medication. By distributing it, Michael's House aims to reduce overdose fatalities and offer a lifeline to some of the more vulnerable people.

The organization will also provide training on how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and manage the medication effectively. Michael's House will also offer resources and referrals for addiction treatment and other supportive services.

As part of this initiative, Michael's House emphasizes the importance of recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose, which can include:

Unresponsiveness or inability to wake up

Slow or irregular breathing, or no breathing at all

Slow or erratic pulse, or no pulse

Limp body

Vomiting or gurgling noises

Pale, clammy skin

Bluish or purplish lips and fingernails

Pinpoint pupils

The Naloxone distribution event will be on Thursday, Aug. 29 during Palm Springs Village Fest at the Welwood Murry Library, starting at 7 p.m. while supplies last.

For more information about the Naloxone distribution event, contact Andrew Albritton, Michael’s House Alumni Coordinator, at 760-408-3621.