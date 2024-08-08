American Legion mentoring youth, supporting veterans and service members

The American Legion is a nonprofit organization that serves veterans, service members, and the community.

The Legion hosts a variety of programs, including a notable high school baseball league. American Legion Baseball has been around for nearly 100 years and has produced hundreds of Major League players.

After years of popularity prior to the 1980s, the American Legion Baseball League in Riverside County was discontinued. Recently, the league has been re-established with seven teams across the county for players ages 14-19.

Post 519 in Palm Springs supports four teams in the league, and they're in need of additional financial support to keep the program alive.

While participation in the league is free for athletes, the costs for umpires, travel, uniforms, and equipment are covered by the American Legion.

The organization is calling for community support for the program. They're hosting a fundraising event this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Post 519, located at 400 N. Belardo Rd., Palm Springs.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about American Legion Baseball.