Assistance center to open in Anza for Nixon Fire-impacted people, businesses

Residents and businesses in the Anza area that have been impacted by the Nixon fire can soon acquire resources and services at an upcoming Local Assistance Center, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department announced today.

A number of agencies and organizations will be at the Anza Community Hall to provide services related to housing, public health, social services, CalFresh and damage reporting forms.

The center will be open for 12 hours starting at 8 a.m. Friday, according to a department statement.

"Recovering from wildfires can be especially hard,'' Third District Board Chair Chuck Washington said in a statement. ``That's why this Local Assistance Center is open to all residents and businesses in the area in and around the Nixon Fire. Connecting everyone impacted to resources is an important first step towards recovery.''

Among the agencies expected to be available are Riverside University Health System – Public Health, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, Department of Public Social Services, Housing and Workforce Solutions Department and the American Red Cross.

Local residents were encouraged to report damages ahead of time using the online form at rivcoready.org/recovery or by calling 211.