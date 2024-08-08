Game on: ABC News says Harris, Trump have agreed to presidential debate on Sept. 10

ABC News says Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have agreed to a Sept. 10 debate. The network’s announcement came as Trump was holding a news conference Thursday, where he said he is pushing for two other debates with Harris in September, to be hold on Fox News and NBC. The Sept. 10 debate had initially been agreed to by Trump and President Joe Biden, before Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris to succeed him. Trump had then backed out of the debate, but he said on Thursday that “it’s very important to have debates.”

