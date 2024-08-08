Investigator says ‘fraudulent’ gift to Florida’s only public historically Black university is void

A record multi-million dollar gift to Florida’s only public historically Black university has completely gone up in smoke. More than $237 million donated by little-known entrepreneur Gregory Gerami have been under intense scrutiny since Florida A&M University announced the contribution in May. A third-party report released this week says officials failed to vet his “fraudulent” stock donation and that Gerami’s self-valuation of his fledgling hemp company was “baseless.” Gerami has a documented history of failed higher education giving that the report says went ignored by administrators. But the independent investigator says that procedural missteps left the gift “invalidated” within two weeks of its big revelation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.