Backers of Ohio redistricting measure vow lawsuit over ballot language they call ‘deceitful’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a fall redistricting amendment in Ohio vowed swift legal action Friday, after the state ballot board approved ballot language that they decried as inaccurate, devious and manipulative. The Republican-controlled panel OK’d language that will describe the proposed 15-member citizen redistricting panel as “not elected by or subject to removal by the voters of the state.” It also describes the amendment, which is specifically intended to prevent partisan gerrymandering, as specifically requiring it. Members of the broad bipartisan coalition backing Issue 1 called the action Orwellian. Secretary of State Frank LaRose said his office’s language is thorough and accurate.

