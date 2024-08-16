Discarded gender and diversity books trigger a new culture clash at a Florida college

A tiny Florida college is once again at the center of the state’s culture wars after a dumpster left the campus library filled with hundreds of books. The New College of Florida says its library was performing a routine culling of its collection, mostly of old and damaged volumes. But students and activists say they also saved books taken from the school’s student-run Gender and Diversity Center that would also have been discarded. The American Civil Liberties Union called it “a brazen act of censorship.” Christopher Rufo, appointed to the college’s governing board by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, posted on social media: “We abolished the gender studies program. Now we’re throwing out the trash.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.