Strategist who ran DeSantis’ ill-fated bid is working with Musk to help organize voters for Trump

Donald Trump’s campaign is largely leaving paid canvassing and get-out-the-vote efforts to outside groups like America PAC, funded in part by Elon Musk. To run the group, Musk has turned to veterans of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ failed presidential bid. DeSantis’ old campaign manager, Generra Peck, has close ties to Musk, according to people familiar with the matter. She is said to have overruled internal objections to have DeSantis launch his campaign by holding a conversation with Musk on what was then still called Twitter. The platform crashed repeatedly, spoiling the start of his campaign. That experience underscores the risks of the Trump campaign outsourcing a core function to a coterie of untested groups that operate independently.

