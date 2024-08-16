The pro-Palestinian ‘uncommitted’ movement is at an impasse with top Democrats as the DNC begins

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Supporters of the “uncommitted” protest-vote movement sparked by dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war could play a large role in the Democratic National Convention, with raucous protests expected outside and potentially inside the Chicago arena. Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign have spent weeks meeting with people involved in the movement in hopes of alleviating tensions. The meetings included a previously unreported sit-down between Harris and the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan. Many of the leaders in the “uncommitted” movement have expressed cautious optimism towards Harris’ campaign. But they maintain that she and the campaign have not met their demands before the convention, which include multiple speaking slots for movement members.

