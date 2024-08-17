Latest search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims ends with 3 more found with gunshot wounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Investigators say the latest search for the remains of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims has ended with three more containing visible gunshot wounds. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Friday the three are among 11 sets of remains exhumed during the latest search in Oaklawn Cemetery and that one of the three also had burn injuries. The search is the fourth since Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum launched the project in 2018 and 47 remains have now been exhumed. Officials in July announced that the first set of remains to be identified are those of C.L. Daniel of Georgia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.