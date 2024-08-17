Madonna will fund a youth art project to celebrate her 66th birthday

ROME (AP) — Madonna has celebrated her 66th birthday with a private evening tour of the famed Italian archaeological site at Pompeii. There, she announced she will fund for a year an artistic project involving youths from the nearby areas. The American pop star was guided through the archeological park by its director on Friday. She also met a group of teenagers involved in the project “Dream of Flying,” in which hundreds of young artists perform re-adapted classic comedies by Aristophanes. The project is in its fourth year and has an annual budget of 250,000 euros. It started from Pompeii’s amphitheater Teatro Grande and then toured other Italian theaters.

