Missile sparks blaze in Ukraine as Kyiv’s troops push into Russia’s Kursk region

A Russian missile strike has sparked a blaze in the Ukrainian city of Sumy Saturday, while Ukrainian forces continue to push into Russia’s border region of Kursk. Two people were injured in the Sumy strike, which also damaged cars and nearby buildings, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Fighting continued in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been deployed since Aug. 6 in a bid to divert the Kremlin’s military focus away from the front line in Ukraine. Russian military bloggers said Saturday that Ukraine had destroyed a bridge, impeding the supply route to Russian units.

