Tim Walz is returning to his home state where there’s a battle over a key Nebraska electoral vote

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thousands of Nebraskans are turning out to listen to their native son — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — speak on his first trip back to his home state since becoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. Supporters on Saturday hope Walz’s rural roots could help Democrats appeal to wide swaths of red states where they have rarely been competitive in recent elections. But his appearance in Omaha also reinforces the campaign’s interest in securing the one electoral vote that comes along with winning the swing congressional district that went for Joe Biden in 2020 and Barack Obama in 2008. Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance is expected to visit Omaha next week for a private fundraiser.

