University of Kentucky to disband diversity office after GOP lawmakers pushed anti-DEI legislation

The University of Kentucky’s president says the school will disband its Office for Institutional Diversity. Campus President Eli Capilouto said Tuesday it’s in response to questions from policymakers. The action comes after state lawmakers debated whether to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at public universities. Republican supermajorities in Kentucky were unable to resolve differences on the issue before ending this year’s session. But, the matter is expected to resurface when lawmakers reconvene next year. GOP lawmakers at the forefront of DEI debates welcomed the action taken by UK and urged other public universities to take similar steps.

