Harris and Trump are getting ready for Tuesday’s debate in sharply different ways

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are veering sharply in how they gear up for Tuesday’s presidential debate. Their showdown reflects not just two separate visions for the country but two politicians who approach big moments very differently. The Democratic vice president is cloistered in a historic hotel in downtown Pittsburgh where she can focus on honing crisp two-minute answers, per the debate’s rules. Trump, the Republican nominee, publicly dismisses the value of studying for the debate. The former president is choosing instead to fill his days with campaign-related events.

