LA Rams WR Puka Nacua is headed to injured reserve after reaggravating his knee injury, McVay says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua is headed to injured reserve after reaggravating his right knee injury in the Los Angeles Rams’ season-opening loss at Detroit.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua will be out for at least a month.

“It’s unfortunate for him, and I’m bummed out for the person,” McVay said.

Nacua missed much of training camp and the preseason after injuring his knee in an early workout.

He re-injured the knee in the second quarter against the Lions, although he briefly tried to return to the game before eventually leaving the field on a cart. Nacua had four catches for 35 yards before leaving.

Nacua had the most productive season by a rookie receiver in NFL history last year, setting new records for receptions (105) and yards receiving (1,486). The fifth-round pick added nine catches for a rookie playoff-record 181 yards in the Rams’ postseason loss at Detroit.

Nacua and Cooper Kupp were expected to form one of the NFL’s best receiving tandems this season after Kupp was sidelined or slowed for much of Nacua’s rookie year.

Kupp was outstanding in the season opener, tying his career best with 14 receptions in the Rams’ 26-20 overtime loss.

McVay said the Rams will count on Kupp, Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson in Nacua’s absence. Los Angeles also is already dealing with several major injuries on the offensive line, with second-year guard Steve Avila also likely headed to injured reserve with a sprained knee ligament.

