Lakers big man Christian Wood will be out at least two months after another knee procedure

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood will be out for least two months after undergoing another arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee.

Wood had the unspecified procedure Monday at UCLA Medical Center, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated in about eight weeks, roughly early November.

Wood missed the final two months of last season after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in March.

“I was just feeling like my old self again and was in peak shape,” Wood wrote on social media. “Minor setback for a major comeback, and to my fans, don’t stop believing in me.”

Wood is returning to the Lakers this season after picking up his $3 million player option. He averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 50 games last season, his first with Los Angeles.

The Lakers are the eighth NBA team for Wood, a Los Angeles-area native. Los Angeles reports to training camp later this month and opens the regular season Oct. 22 at home against Minnesota.

