Another arms depot in northwestern Russia on fire after Ukrainian drone strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian reports say Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian arms depot deep inside the country, triggering explosions and the closure of a major highway. The depot appeared to be just miles from another that was struck by Ukrainian drones early this week. Russian authorities on Saturday closed a 62-mile stretch of a highway and evacuated passengers from a nearby rail station after the fire caused a series of explosions. Posts on local Telegram channels said a missile depot was struck near the town of Toropets, in Russia’s Tver region. An ammunition depot and missile arsenal in southwestern Russia also caught fire in a separate attack Saturday in the Krasnodar region.

