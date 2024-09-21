Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX over alleged trespassing in Texas

The maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk’s SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company owns in Texas. Cards Against Humanity alleged in a lawsuit filed this week that SpaceX has placed construction materials, such as gravel, and other debris on land the games company owns in Cameron County without asking for permission to do so. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cards Against Humanity is headquartered in Chicago. It had purchased the plot of land in Texas in 2017 as part of what it said was a stunt to oppose former president Donald Trump’s efforts to build a border wall.

