Madonna makes veiled entrance to Dolce&Gabbana for show celebrating her 1990s heyday

MILAN (AP) — Madonna has attempted a semi-stealth entrance to the Dolce & Gabbana runway show draped in a black veil for a runway show referencing her 1990s heyday and celebrating the cone bra. Models in bleach-blonde wigs strutted in the Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s signature corsets and fitted jackets on Saturday. They featured the assertive cone bra in a collection that notes said “pays homage to an ironic and powerful female figure.” Madonna wasn’t cited specifically. But the pop culture stars of the Milan designers and pop singer have been aligned ever since they made costumes for her 1993 Girlie Show tour. The collection dubbed “Italian Beauty” perfectly captured that moment in time.

