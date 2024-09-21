The death toll from Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb rises to 31

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s health minister says the death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb the day before has risen to 31, including seven women and three children. Firass Abiad told reporters Saturday that 68 people were also wounded of whom 15 remain in hospital, in the deadliest Israeli airstrike on Beirut since the summer 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. The death toll included Ibrahim Akil, a Hezbollah commander who was in charge of the group’s elite Radwan Forces, as well as about a dozen members of the militant group who were meeting in the basement of the building that was destroyed.

