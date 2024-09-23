Rancho Mirage water line project limits southbound traffic on Monterey Avenue
A water line installation project will restrict traffic on a Rancho Mirage street for two weeks, beginning today.
The city's Department of Public Works announced Monday that southbound traffic on Monterey Avenue near Gerald Ford Drive would be reduced to one lane for a two-week period, according to a statement.
City officials advised drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the aforementioned area or use alternate routes, if possible.