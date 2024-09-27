Raleigh, Garver homer to help Mariners beat Athletics, 2-0

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 32nd homer, Bryan Woo struck out eight in five innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Friday night.

Mitch Garver also homered for the Mariners, one day after Seattle was eliminated from postseason contention. Oakland also coming off an emotional day after playing their final scheduled home game at the Coliseum on Thursday, a 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

Woo (9-3) allowed just three hits and a walk. He has 101 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings this season. This was the seventh time in his 22 starts he did not allow a run.

Oakland starter JP Sears (11-13) allowed two runs on four hits over six innings.

The Mariners opened the final three-game series of the season after seeing their playoff hopes officially end on an off day, watching as the Royals and Tigers both won to knock out Seattle from wild-card contention.

The Mariners led the AL West by 10 games in June before hitting a skid and seeing the division lead evaporate over a month. A late surge gave Seattle some slight postseason hope that was finally extinguished Thursday.

Despite that, the crowd of 41,429 was relatively upbeat, especially when Garver gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with his 15th homer to lead off the second inning.

Raleigh added another run with his home run to center field in the third inning. Raleigh leads major league catchers with the 32 homers.

The two homers were all the Mariners needed, as relievers Gabe Speier, Gregory Santos, Tayler Saucedo and Troy Taylor each pitched an inning, with Taylor getting his first career save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The A’s reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the IL before the game. Stripling had been on the 15-day IL since Sept. 11 because of a lower back strain. Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said Stripling would pitch out of the bullpen at some point in the series.

UP NEXT

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said before the game Friday he hadn’t yet decided who would start Seattle’s final two games of the season and would take it “day by day.” The Athletics were set to start RHP Joey Estes (7-9, 4.99 ERA) on Saturday.

___

