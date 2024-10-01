Attorney says 120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said Tuesday that he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month. Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 of the people he is representing were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct. Combs is currently behind bars in New York, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty. Buzbee has represented women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

