Skip to Content
News

Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga will become the latest member of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference

By
Published 8:06 AM

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga will become the latest member of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content