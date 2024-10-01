NYC mayor deflects questions about bribery charges as a potential witness speaks outside City Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday delivered his most thorough public defense to date since his indictment on federal bribery charges. Speaking for an hour at City Hall, he insisted the case was a “test” that would not distract him from governing. He deflected specific questions about the investigation. Even as the mayor began to address reporters alone beneath a City Hall rotunda, a potential witness in one of the sprawling investigations was wrapping up his his own news briefing steps away, complaining he had been the victim of a corrupt “shakedown.” The whiplash-inducing morning at City Hall reflected the deepening tumult that has gripped the Democrat’s administration in recent weeks.

