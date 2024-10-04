Skip to Content
LeBron James to miss Lakers’ preseason opener against Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the desert for a second consecutive year, set to play a pair of preseason games at Acrisure Arena.

Friday's game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves with tip-off schedule for 7:30 p.m. Sunday's game is against the Phoenix Suns with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Reports came out Friday afternoon that Lakers' superstar LeBron James will miss Friday's game but is expected to play Sunday.

Sports Director Blake Arthur will be LIVE at Acrisure Arena starting at 4:30 p.m. and will bring updates throughout the night.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Lakers basketball in the Coachella Valley.

