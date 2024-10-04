LeBron James to miss Lakers’ preseason opener against Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the desert for a second consecutive year, set to play a pair of preseason games at Acrisure Arena.

Friday's game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves with tip-off schedule for 7:30 p.m. Sunday's game is against the Phoenix Suns with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Reports came out Friday afternoon that Lakers' superstar LeBron James will miss Friday's game but is expected to play Sunday.

LeBron James will be held out of the Lakers’ first preseason game Friday vs MIN, sources told ESPN. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Thursday that LeBron and Anthony Davis would both play at some point this weekend. LAL plays again in Palm Springs on Sunday vs PHX — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 4, 2024

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Lakers basketball in the Coachella Valley.