Defense contractor Raytheon agrees to pay $252M penalty to resolve Qatar bribery charges

NEW YORK (AP) — RTX Corporation, the defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon, has agreed to pay the U.S. government $252 million to resolve criminal charges alleging it paid bribes to secure contracts with Qatar. The company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement Wednesday on charges of violating the anti-bribery provision of the Foreign Corruption Practices Act and the Arms Export Control Act. The company also has agreed to forfeit $36.6 million. At a brief hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, lawyers for RTX waived their right to an indictment and pleaded not guilty to both counts. They did not object to any of the allegations in court documents filed in conjunction with the agreement.

