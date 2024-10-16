Georgia measure would cap increases in homes’ taxable value to curb higher property taxes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters unhappy about rising property tax bills could limit how much of a home’s increasing value can be taxed. With early balloting underway, voters are deciding on a state constitutional amendment that would limit valuation increases for property tax purposes to the yearly rate of inflation. Supporters say it will protect current homeowners from ever-higher property tax bills. But opponents warn that the caps will unfairly shift tax burdens onto new homeowners, renters and other property holders. Georgia is one of eight states where voters will decide property tax measures Nov 5. It shows how rising tax bills are influencing politics nationwide.

