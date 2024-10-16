Georgians flock to cast ballots as early in-person voting begins

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians aren’t waiting to vote, with what could be more than 10% of expected turnout casting ballots through Wednesday. More than 310,000 people voted on Tuesday, the first day of early in-person voting, with another 180,000 more making their choices through Wednesday afternoon. Another 30,000 mail ballots have also been accepted. That’s 540,000 votes cast in Georgia, compared to the record 5 million who voted in the 2020 presidential election in the southern battleground state. Both Democrats and Republicans try to drive committed partisans to vote early in Georgia. The previous first-day record was nearly 137,000 in 2020. This year’s increase reflects a shift from mail voting in 2020 to early in-person voting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.