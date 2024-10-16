Harris and Trump transition efforts reflect their different approaches to governing

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a drab office suite just blocks from the White House, seasoned political operatives are drawing up detailed plans for a government in waiting. Another identical suite in the same government building is dark and idle. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are running markedly different transition efforts to be ready for the potential responsibility of taking over the federal government. It’s a below-the-radar effort for now that will snap into sharp focus as soon as a winner is declared. Harris’ transition effort is going by the book. Trump, by contrast, has assembled a team of friends and family. He has also thus far declined federal support for his transition team.

