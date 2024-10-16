Harris interview with Fox News showcases a change in strategy for Democrats with network

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has brought her campaign to a place many Democrats have long considered enemy territory — Fox News Channel. She’s being interviewed Wednesday by Fox News anchor Bret Baier to air on his program at 6 p.m. Eastern. Whether to appear on a network well-stocked with supporters of opponent Donald Trump has been a debate among Democrats. Very few, like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, have seemed to relish it. Democrats are still seldom seen in Fox’s prime-time opinion hours. But elsewhere, Fox says its number of Democratic bookings has roughly doubled since the 2020 campaign. Besides Harris, her running mate has been on “Fox News Sunday” for two straight weeks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.